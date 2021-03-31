Jaylen Brown Available For Celtics, Romeo Langford Remains Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown officially will play Wednesday night, but Boston Celtics fans still will need to wait for the debut of Romeo Langford.

Brown, who was dealing with a hip contusion, was upgraded from questionable to available for Boston’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

The same can’t be said about Romeo Langford, though, who was ruled out. Langford has yet to play this season after undergoing wrist surgery. He then landed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Langford was cleared to practice, and head coach Brad Stevens said he guard will “return soon.” And while we still don’t know just when “soon” will be, it’s clear he’s getting closer with each day.

The Celtics look to get back in the win column at 7:30 p.m. ET.