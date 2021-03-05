Jaylen Brown Rips Himself For Performance Vs. Raptors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics escaped with a win Thursday night, but Jaylen Brown wasn’t to thank all that much.

Although he’s in the middle of a breakout, All-Star campaign, Brown was a bit of a mess in the 132-125 win over the Toronto Raptors — particularly in the first half.

At times, he was lost on defense, he committed three fouls across the first 24 minutes, and was 0-for-3 from the field.

He knew how bad it was.

“I thought I had an (expletive) game today, lack of focus,” Brown said after the game, via The Boston Globe. “I think it was better in the second half. I’m glad we got the win, but lack of focus was evident on my behalf and I’ve got to be better in every moment of being a leader, and that’s a challenge.”

Things did turn around for the 24-year-old. He finished with 21 points, going 4-for-11 from the field while knocking down 11 of his 16 free throws, while only committing one more foul. A respectable showing given how nondescript his first half was.

Now, he heads down to Atlanta for his first All-Star game, where the “underappreciated” forward will play for Team LeBron. The game will be played this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images