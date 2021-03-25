Jayson Tatum Bids Farewell To Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Jeff Teague

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday was NBA trade deadline day, and the Boston Celtics made a few moves.

Daniel Theis and Javonte Green were traded to the Chicago Bulls, while Jeff Teague was part of the package that brought Evan Fournier to Boston from the Orlando Magic.

Jayson Tatum took to Instagram story to bid farewell to the trio after the C’s held a meeting to say goodbye to everyone. Tatum posted pictures of himself with Theis, Teague and Green with their own captions.

Check it out below:

The Celtics are back in action Friday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.