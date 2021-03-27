Jayson Tatum ‘Didn’t See’ Javonte Green Trade From Celtics Coming

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams were busy during Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, including the Boston Celtics. But their move took Jayson Tatum by surprise.

The Celtics traded Javonte Green to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that included Daniel Theis. Green spent the last two seasons in Boston, and he clearly made an impact on Tatum.

“Didn’t see that coming,” Tatum said after Boston’s 122-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. “Woo is someone is someone I’m super, super close with. I loved having him around. That was tough for all of us, especially myself as someone who I’m really close with as a friend.”

Green underwent season-ending knee surgery in 2020 to repair a torn meniscus, and spent some time this season in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Still, his impact clearly was felt among his teammates and it’s clear he’ll be missed as Boston looks to make a push for the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports Images