Jayson Tatum was extremely confident in his defensive ability if tasked with the opportunity to guard Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
“I know all of his moves,” Tatum joked with reporters prior to Sunday’s game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Well, early in the second quarter he got his chance. (You can watch the play below.)
Brown, as you can see, was able to beat his Celtics teammate off the dribble and benefitted from a whistle en route to the basket.
Advantage Brown, right?
Well, Tatum had a hilarious reaction to that specific play and the foul call.
“We’re in Atlanta, so they gave him the foul,” Tatum said, hilariously referencing Brown’s hometown advantage.
Brown and Team LeBron ultimately had the last laugh over Team Durant in a 170-150 win. Brown, a first-time All-Star, scored 22 points on 8-for-12 from the field in 26 minutes, while Tatum finished with 21 points in 17 minutes.
There were plenty of highlights from the Celtics duo during the All-Star Game, as well as the 3-Point Contest, which both took part in.