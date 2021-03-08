NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum was extremely confident in his defensive ability if tasked with the opportunity to guard Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

“I know all of his moves,” Tatum joked with reporters prior to Sunday’s game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Well, early in the second quarter he got his chance. (You can watch the play below.)

MORE JB VS JT PLEASE pic.twitter.com/lYekUWsVgr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 8, 2021

Brown, as you can see, was able to beat his Celtics teammate off the dribble and benefitted from a whistle en route to the basket.