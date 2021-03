NESN Logo Sign In

There are no fashion awards given out at any given the NBA All-Star Game.

If there were, though, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be in the running for “Best Dressed” this year.

The Boston Celtics duo arrived in style at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, dressed in some of their finest ‘fits.

Check ’em out, via the team:

Looking spiffy!

The All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

