Jeff Teague Expected To Sign With Bucks After Being Waived By Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

Next stop on Jeff Teague’s trip around the NBA: the Milwaukee Bucks.

The veteran point guard is signing with the Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, rejoining former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer in the process.

Teague officially cleared waivers Monday after the Magic waived him Saturday, two days after he was sent to Orlando in a trade with the Boston Celtics for Evan Fournier at Thursday’s deadline.

It has been a relatively quiet season for Teague, who averaged just 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34 games with the C’s this season. He was helpful at times when injuries left Boston shorthanded, but simply didn’t provide that spark off the bench the team has been looking for.

This will be Teague’s sixth new team in the last seven seasons (although one of those is the Magic, which had him for roughly two days). He also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, one season with the Indiana Pacers and a brief return to the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season.

Now, Teague will get a fresh start in Milwaukee. And considering the company he will keep, he just might like it there.

But here’s the big question: What kind of worth does he have to the team? We’ll see.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images