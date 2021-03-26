Jim Nantz Inks Multi-Year Deal With CBS Sports, Extends 35-Year Legacy

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most recognizable voices in sports is staying put.

Jim Nantz has agreed to a new deal with CBS Sports, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand. The length of the contract was not disclosed.

Nantz, 61, has been with the network since 1985. He is best known as one of the top voices for both the NFL and golf, including The Masters, along with some college basketball work.

As Ourand noted, Nantz was rumored to be considering a departure from CBS after Tony Romo inked his deal with $17.5 million a year in 2020. But that reportedly is not true.

Nantz “did not engage in serious talks with other networks” and never was close to leaving, per the report.

“Sources said that Nantz didn’t want to leave CBS, his home since 1985,” Ourand wrote. “And CBS Sports executives did not want to let him leave.”

Now, they have their wish.

Nantz’s current contract was set to expire this spring.

