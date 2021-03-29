NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers are either saying exactly what they’re supposed to, or they’re really not going to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has found himself in trade rumors for much of the offseason, and especially the last week, after the 49ers traded for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was widely speculated, and for good reason, how that trade could mean the 49ers will be drafting a rookie signal-caller and thus parting ways with the 29-year-old veteran.

Well, both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan shot down that idea during a press conference Monday. Instead, they were transparent in saying how their plan is to keep both.

“We felt like we had a team that can compete,” Lynch told reporters, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We went to ownership, said ‘Hey things are looking good, we want to make this (trade), but we don’t want to say good bye to Jimmy.”

Lynch acknowledged, per Breer, how ownership signed off on both drafting a rookie — perhaps Mac Jones? — while keeping Garoppolo.

Shanahan also expressed how the team is planning to keep Garoppolo unless they’re blown away by a trade offer, as noted ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner.

Shanahan specifically cited the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes example from the Kansas City Chiefs a few years back and explained how he believes Garoppolo gives the team the best chance to win now, while simultaneously letting a rookie signal-caller learn behind the veteran.

We’ll now see if the plan they seemingly want to happen is what does, in fact, happen.

