How Jimmy Garoppolo Reacted To 49ers’ Blockbuster Trade With Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo seems to have reacted like anyone would upon finding out their employer is gearing up to bring in their successor.

“(I) called him first thing and had a good conversation with him,” San Francisco 49ers head coach Shanahan told reporters Monday regarding the quarterback, per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “Obviously, no one wants to hear that. He wasn’t totally excited about that, like you’d expect. Jimmy handled it great, like he always does.”

Garoppolo’s frustration, of course, is due to the 49ers trading up for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s a move that depicts the organization will select a rookie quarterback, as acknowledged by Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, and means the 29-year-old veteran is not part of the team’s long-term plans.

It also confirms a report from Maiocco one day prior. The veteran reporter shared on his own “49ers Talk” podcast Sunday how Garoppolo was “disappointed” the team felt they had to make that move.

The 49ers, though, still intend to keep Garoppolo in San Francisco. Both Lynch and Shanahan straightforwardly expressed as much Monday.