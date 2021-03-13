NBA Rumors: 76ers Star Joel Embiid To Undergo MRI On Knee

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia 76ers are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

But as we all know, Philly can’t seem to have nice things.

So hopefully, this most recent scare with Joel Embiid is just that — a scare.

The All-Star center on Friday night left the 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards after a hard fall in the third quarter.

Joel Embiid went down after suffering an apparent leg injury.



He went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Qd8IqC5Ric — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

Embiid was assisted on the court after landing weird coming down from the jam, but got off under his own power to head to the locker room. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update after the game.

“Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left knee,” Wojnarowski Tweeted. “He left tonight’s game vs. Washington after a hard fall to floor.”

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. He left tonight's game vs. Washington after a hard fall to floor. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

Embiid is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game so far this season. Fingers crossed the injury isn’t serious for the big man.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images