Joel Embiid Update: MRI Indicated 76ers Star Avoided Major Injury

Joel Embiid and the Philadelhpia 76ers can breathe easy.

Embiid fell hard during the third quarter of Philly’s 127-101 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, forcing him to gingerly make his way back to the locker room.

Joel Embiid went down after suffering an apparent leg injury.



He went back to the locker room.

Concern about the severity of the ailment was palpable. He got an MRI, and fortunately for the player and team, it didn’t reveal a serious injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

“Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid’s MRI showed no structural damage to his left knee, just a bone bruise,” Wojnarowski tweeted Saturday morning. “ACL and meniscus are fine. No timeline yet on a return.”

Wojnarowski then added: “Sixers sources expect Embiid could miss two weeks with bruise, which is described as ‘deep.'”

That is the best possible news for Embiid, who has been a huge part of the 76ers’ success this season.

The 76ers own the top seed in the Eastern Conference right now. And though they only lead the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by 1.0 and 2.5 games, respectively, they’re at least six games clear of everyone else.

As a result, they are able to take things slow with the 26-year-old big man, a route they all but certainly will take.

