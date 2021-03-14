Jose Alvarado’s Reaction To Georgia Tech’s ACC Title Is Why Sports Rock

NESN Logo Sign In

College basketball legends are made in March.

And Jose Alvarado, along with other teammates on the No. 4 Georgie Tech men’s basketball squad, made a memory to last a lifetime — upsetting No. 2 Florida State to capture the ACC Champsionship.

Alvarado in particular had 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and zero turnovers for the Yellow Jackets in the huge upset.

His reaction was even better, though. Watch the senior guard savor the moment while cutting down the net, diving through celebratory balloons and giving his postgame interview.

Yep, these are the reasons we love sports: