Josh Gordon Reveals He Asked For Release From Seahawks

Josh Gordon was set to be a free agent after being indefinitely suspended again by the NFL.

But he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

It seemed like a bit of a bizarre move since the 29-year-old was going to hit the open market anyway. But it turns out Gordon asked for said release.

“I personally asked Seahawks for release,” Gordon tweeted Thursday night. “The contract was expired but still legally binding… 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Gordon reportedly is going to continue his football career outside of the NFL after signing with Fan Controlled Football.

The wide receiver seemed to confirm that in a tweet.

“Sooo instead of sitting at home all year. Why not keep doing what I’m great at.. Not that I have to explain anything, but…🤷🏾‍♂️”

Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games with Seattle before the indefinite suspension.

