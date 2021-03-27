Julian Edelman Responds To Patriots’ Throwback Photo Of Drew Bledsoe

Julian Edelman was saying what we all were thinking Friday.
The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is this weekend, and the New England Patriots decided to mark the occasion with a throwback photo.
New England’s social media team dug up an old photo of quarterback Drew Bledsoe dunking on what appears to be a hoop at East Bridgewater High School.
Edelman saw the photo, and decided to pay a compliment to Bledsoe.
“11 got ups @drewbledsoe,” he wrote.
The two never played together with the Patriots, but given how long Edelman has been in the organization, we’re sure the two have gotten to know each other over the years.