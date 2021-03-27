Julian Edelman Responds To Patriots’ Throwback Photo Of Drew Bledsoe

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman was saying what we all were thinking Friday.

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is this weekend, and the New England Patriots decided to mark the occasion with a throwback photo.

New England’s social media team dug up an old photo of quarterback Drew Bledsoe dunking on what appears to be a hoop at East Bridgewater High School.

Edelman saw the photo, and decided to pay a compliment to Bledsoe.