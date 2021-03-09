NESN Logo Sign In

Juventus still must chase down and overtake Porto if it is to reach European soccer’s summit this year.

Juventus will host Porto on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Porto enters the decisive leg with a 2-1 lead, and Juventus will be determined to use its home-field advantage to maximum effect.

Porto hasn’t won an away game in the Champions League knockout stages in its last 13 attempts, with the run featuring just four draws and nine losses.

Juventus is trying to avoid elimination in the round of 16 for the second consecutive season.

Here’s when and how to watch Juventus-Porto in the United States:

When: Tuesday, March 9, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images