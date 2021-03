NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins didn’t take long to find the back of the net after their recent COVID-19 pause.

With the score knotted at zero midway through the first period in the Bruins’ clash with the New York Islanders, Karson Kuhlman took in a pass from Charlie McAvoy and buried it in the Islanders’ net to give the Bruins an early lead.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images