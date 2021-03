NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Rangers came ready to play Saturday.

The Boston Bruins didn’t have many opportunities throughout the game, but the few they did were squashed by the Rangers’ goaltender, Keith Kinkaid.

Kinkaid stopped all 18 of the Bruins’ shot attempts throughout the matinee matchup en route to his first shutout of the 2021 season and eighth overall of his career.

For more on the game and to see his most impressive stop of day, check out the "Save of the Game" video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images