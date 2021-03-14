Kemba Walker Thinks Celtics Are ‘Not Really’ Far Off From Nets, 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker, the forever optimist.

The Boston Celtics have struggled this year, for any excuse you want to make. But oddly enough, you can’t rule them out in any game. When they pull it together, they can beat anyone, and we’ve seen it in flashes throughout their 19-18 campaign thus far.

With that, of course, is also their tendency to lose to anyone. Which has been just as impressive, but not in a way Boston would like it to be. And for that, they sit fifth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Still, Walker doesn’t seem to be convinced that they can’t catch up to those top two teams. There’s just work to do.

“A ways? I mean, not really,” Walker said Saturday following practice when asked if he thinks the Celtics are that far off from the 76ers and Nets.

Brooklyn, which Boston dropped a close one to Thursday, currently is a game back from Philadelphia in the conference standings. The Celtics are 6 1/2 games back from the first-place 76ers.

Boston hasn’t beaten either team, either, though they’ve come close a few times. That inconsistency executing has been a major issue.

“I think we gotta just find a way to be a little bit more consistent as a group, and just figure out who we really and truly are,” Walker said. “We have nights where the ball is popping and you know, we just look great. And we (think we) have time but we don’t, so we’ve just got to find that balance and that consistency a lot better. And we’ve got to do it fast.”

We’ll see if the Celtics can get back on track here in the second half of their season, starting Sunday with the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

