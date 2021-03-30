Kendrick Bourne Offers Extended Look At West Coast Patriots Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re a Patriots fan, you probably should follow all of Kendrick Bourne’s social media accounts, including his YouTube channel.

Bourne, whose infectious personality is evident both in interviews and on Twitter, over the weekend offered an extended look at last week’s Patriots workouts in Newport Beach, Calif. The sessions, put together by Jarrett Stidham, also featured N’Keal Harry, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry and Devin Asiasi, among others.

Check out Bourne’s video below:

Now, we’re not sure how productive those workouts really could be without, you know, defensive backs, but that’s neither here nor there.

What’s clear is that Patriots pass-catchers, including newcomers like Bourne, already are building strong relationships with Stidham and Cam Newton, the only quarterbacks currently on the roster. And that is important.

Whether they eventually will have to form a connection with Jimmy Garoppolo remains to be seen.

