Kendrick Bourne Reportedly Waited Out Patriots Rival Before Joining New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne apparently did not want to leave any stone unturned before starting the next chapter of his NFL career.

Bourne joined the Patriots in free agency after four seasons with the 49ers. Also going from San Francisco to the AFC East this offseason were Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur, who now serve as the Jets’ head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

Given his ties to Saleh and LaFleur, Bourne reportedly was under the impression he might be pursued by New York on the open market.

“When New England came with a lucrative deal on the first day of the tampering period, Bourne was excited but waited out the Jets, just in case,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “An offer never came, even though LaFleur is a huge Bourne fan.”

Bill Belichick and Co. might even be bigger fans of Bourne than LaFleur. The Patriots reportedly twice tried to trade for the speedy wideout while he was with the 49ers but to no avail. New England ultimately was able to land Bourne on a three-year, $15 million deal.

Bourne wasted no time embracing his new team. The four-year pro this week has been in California training with Patriots quarterbacks and pass-catchers.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images