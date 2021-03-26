Kendrick Perkins Praises Celtics, Ribs Magic After Evan Fournier Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Perkins believes the Evan Fournier deal executed hours ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline was a lopsided transaction.

The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Orlando Magic, who also shipped out Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon ahead of the deadline. Given the low cost Boston paid for Fournier, Perkins believes the C’s effectively stole the veteran wing from the Magic.

“I thought Danny did Danny things and did a wonderful job,” Perkins said during the “Celtics Trade Deadline Special” program, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “He’s out here trading used cars and getting back Escalades. That’s what he did, he finessed the Orlando Magic. He got back Evan Fournier for two second-round picks. Hell of a job.

“Just think about it. We talk about that shot last night (Wednesday) that Marcus Smart took, that wide-open 3-point shot. And I’m not saying that he shouldn’t take it and he can’t make it. But guess what? Nine times out of 10, Evan Fournier, he’s not even getting that shot because people aren’t leaving him that wide-open. That’s why he’s effective. Even if he’s not touching the ball, they still have to honor him as a decoy even being on the floor, which opens up the paint for Kemba (Walker), Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum.”

Acquiring Fournier wasn’t the only deal Danny Ainge and Co. swung Thursday. Boston also sent Daniel Theis and Javonte Green to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Washington Wizards. The C’s brought in Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet via the deal, though Boston reportedly intends to waive Kornet and promptly enter the buyout market, specifically for a big man.

The Celtics certainly did well for themselves with the Fournier trade, but the three-team deal seemingly suggests Boston is preparing for a bigger move down the road.

