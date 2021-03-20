NFL Rumors: Kenny Golladay Makes Decision, Signing With Giants

The top free-agent wide receiver, Kenny Golladay, has made his decision.
Golladay is signing with the New York Giants, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, it is a four-year deal, $72 million deal that can escalate to $76 million and comes with $40 million guaranteed.
Golladay entered the offseason as one of the top prizes at his position this offseason, but he was the unequivocal top dog once JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) and Will Fuller (Dolphins) went off the market.
The 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with the Detroit Lions, where he largely played with a strong-armed signal-caller in Matthew Stafford. In 47 games across four seasons, Golladay caught 183 of his 315 targets for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He only has one 16-game season to his name, 2019, but was elite in that campaign, catching a league-leading 11 touchdowns with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards.
The Giants could use some upgrades on offense. In the 2020 season they hung around in the postseason picture much of the season, but that was because the NFC East was so bad. Adding a guy like Golladay, — with Saquon Barkley likely to be back — really gives Daniel Jones and New York’s offense no reason not to be potent in 2021 and beyond.