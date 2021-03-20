NFL Rumors: Kenny Golladay Makes Decision, Signing With Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

The top free-agent wide receiver, Kenny Golladay, has made his decision.

Golladay is signing with the New York Giants, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, it is a four-year deal, $72 million deal that can escalate to $76 million and comes with $40 million guaranteed.

Golladay entered the offseason as one of the top prizes at his position this offseason, but he was the unequivocal top dog once JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) and Will Fuller (Dolphins) went off the market.

The 27-year-old has spent the entirety of his career with the Detroit Lions, where he largely played with a strong-armed signal-caller in Matthew Stafford. In 47 games across four seasons, Golladay caught 183 of his 315 targets for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He only has one 16-game season to his name, 2019, but was elite in that campaign, catching a league-leading 11 touchdowns with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards.