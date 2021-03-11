Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin Won’t Play For Nets Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets might be the most legitimate NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.

But fortunately for the Boston Celtics, they’ll face a watered down version of that team Thursday when they travel to Barclays Center.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, who Brooklyn just acquired, will not play against Boston in the first game back from the All-Star break, the Nets announced Wednesday.

Durant remains out for his 10th consecutive game, and coach Steve Nash mentioned he’ll have a scan on the hamstring he strained at some point next week. Griffin, meanwhile, is out for left knee maintenance and his debut as a Net will have to wait.

Additionally, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is doubtful and Jeff Green is questionable for Brooklyn. For Boston, guard Marcus Smart is slated to make his return.

The Celtics and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

