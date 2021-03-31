NESN Logo Sign In

New Boston Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández and manager Alex Cora go way back.

Both natives of Puerto Rico — and before Cora even knew it — he had an influence on Hernández, who looked up to him as a child. And when Cora managed against the 29-year-old in winter ball, he’d occasionally hit Hernández up with tips on defense or turning double plays.

Now, they reunite with the Red Sox.

“He’s had a huge impact on my career and I’m really proud and really happy to be playing for him,” Hernández said in his media availability Wednesday, one day out from Opening Day.

They’ve been longtime friends, but this year Cora will be a more formal mentor. Even beyond that personal relationship they share, Hernández is excited to play for the first Puerto Rican manager to win a World Series.

“I feel it’s an honor, and I feel extremely proud to be playing for a Puerto Rican manager,” Hernández said. “Growing up I want to say almost every manager — if not every manager — was an American. So for me to be playing for a Puerto Rican manager means a lot. It’s something that the island is very proud of. I’m very proud of. And then to play for Alex, the guy that I’ve known for 20 years, I’m just really happy. I feel really comfortable because I feel like we’ve had this relationship for so long. We were friends before that, so to have that relationship with your manager, it means a lot.”

You can bet many in their homeland will paying attention to Opening Day, as the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m. ET.

