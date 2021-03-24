NBA Rumors: Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell Trade Being Discussed

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re inching closer toward the NBA Trade Deadline on March 25, and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has found himself in rumors.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday reported the Raptors are discussing Lowry and Norman Powell trades and “those talks are expected to extend into Wednesday — and perhaps even Thursday.”

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat also are interested in Lowry, according to Wojnarowski, who noted the 76ers have “shown interest” in Lonzo Ball and George Hill.

Powell has drawn interest from a slew of teams including the Brooklyn Nets.

Whether the Raptors make a deal for either guard remains to be seen, but it’s clear they want to wait and see who has the best offer. And that offer might not come until just before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

