The New Jersey Devils struck first Sunday.

With the game still scoreless with just under five minutes remaining in the first period, Devils forward Kyle Palmieri broke through with the first goal of the contest.

The Devils secured the puck after a Bruins turnover and threw a shot towards the net from near the blue line and Palmieri tipped it past the Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak to take the early lead.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images