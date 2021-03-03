Kyle Rudolph To Patriots? Veteran Could Be Bridge To Young Tight Ends

NESN Logo Sign In

The amount of resources the New England Patriots pour into the tight end position this offseason will have a direct correlation with how they feel about 2020 third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

And if the Patriots sign 10-year veteran Kyle Rudolph, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it could be a good sign for the young tight ends.

Asiasi and Keene combined for just 55 of the 254 receiving yards gained by New England’s tight ends in 2020 with 2018 seventh-round pick Ryan Izzo accounting for the other 199. There’s reason to believe Asiasi and Keene could take major second-year leaps in the Patriots’ system since young tight ends typically take longer to blossom and because it was a challenging offseason for rookies with no in-person offseason workout program nor any preseason games.

But it would be pretty risky for the Patriots to simply bank on increased production out of Asiasi and Keene without adding more certainty at the position. Izzo will be back, and 2019 free-agent addition Matt LaCosse is set to return from his opt-out last season. LaCosse had just 13 catches for 131 yards with one touchdown in his first season with New England in 2019.

The Patriots need something more guaranteed at tight end if they hope their offense will be more high-powered in 2021 than it was in 2019 and 2020.