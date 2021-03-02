‘Disappointed’ Kyle Van Noy Shares Statement After Dolphins Release

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL fans and media weren’t the only ones surprised by the Dolphins’ release of Kyle Van Noy.

Miami on Tuesday parted ways with the veteran linebacker one year after signing the former New England Patriot to a four-year, $51 million contract. Van Noy offered a statement shortly after learning of his release.

Here’s what he had to say, via NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo:

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision. As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought here to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.”

So, what’s next for the 29-year-old?

Inevitably, many will speculate about a potential reunion between the Patriots and the talented linebacker. Van Noy was a dependable, impactful player while in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images