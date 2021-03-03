Kyle Van Noy Liking Tweets About Patriots Reunion After Dolphins Release

NESN Logo Sign In

There is smoke around the metaphorical Kyle Van Noy-New England Patriots fire.

Van Noy was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday in what was a somewhat surprising move. The linebacker was productive with the Fins, but he’s had no better success — from an individual nor team perspective — as he did with the Patriots.

Thus, right when he was cut there was chatter about a Patriots reunion, and a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed that “everything is on the table.”

Devin McCourty took to Twitter to encourage his former teammate to come back, and a check of Van Noy’s likes on the site indicate he’s amenable to returning.

Here are the posts Van Noy has liked since his release.