Kyle Van Noy Liking Tweets About Patriots Reunion After Dolphins Release

There is smoke around the metaphorical Kyle Van Noy-New England Patriots fire.
Van Noy was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday in what was a somewhat surprising move. The linebacker was productive with the Fins, but he’s had no better success — from an individual nor team perspective — as he did with the Patriots.
Thus, right when he was cut there was chatter about a Patriots reunion, and a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed that “everything is on the table.”
Devin McCourty took to Twitter to encourage his former teammate to come back, and a check of Van Noy’s likes on the site indicate he’s amenable to returning.
Here are the posts Van Noy has liked since his release.
Make of that what you will.
Linebacker indeed is an area the Patriots need to address this offseason, and a reunion wouldn’t be the worst idea. He also wouldn’t be the first to leave the Patriots for the Dolphins only to return to New England shortly thereafter. That’s precisely what Brandon Bolden did.