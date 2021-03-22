NBA Rumors: LaMelo Ball Likely To Miss Rest Of Season With Wrist Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

LaMelo Ball, one the NBA’s Rookie of the Year frontrunners, could see a premature end to his season.

The Charlotte Hornets on Sunday announced Ball will be out indefinitely after fracturing his right wrist.

The 19-year-old guard underwent an MRI in San Antonio on Sunday ahead of the Hornets’ game against the Spurs on Monday, per a statement from the team. He is seeking a second opinion following the devastating diagnosis.

Ball is expected to miss the rest of the 2020-2021 campaign, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The injury occurred during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers as Ball was attempting a layup in transition. FOX Sports picked up on some red flags shortly after he went down.

Here is the play where LaMelo Ball fractured his right wrist ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MO1NdpAIUu — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) March 22, 2021

Something to keep an eye on with LaMelo and his wrist. #AllFly pic.twitter.com/xfUI0mWs05 — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) March 21, 2021

Ball was on a roll before the injury, too.

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals in his first 41 games. He was averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in the 21 games since earning a starting role Feb. 1. Back in January, Ball became the youngest player to record a triple-double in NBA history.

Now, Ball is out indefinitely, leaving the door wide open for Rookie of the Year.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images