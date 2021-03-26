Lawrence Guy Contract: Reported Details Of New Deal With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Many of the New England Patriots’ contracts this offseason have been convolutedly constructed.

Lawrence Guy, however, appears to have received a pretty straightforward deal.

The Patriots re-signed their veteran defensive lineman, who has been a key part of New England’s front seven and was garnering interest from other teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, in free agency.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared the details of Guy’s new deal Friday morning.

DT Lawrence Guy: 4 years, base value $11.5m



SB: $1m



'21: $1.075m* + $25k per-game roster bonus

'22: $2m** + $58.8k r-b

'23: $2m + $58.8k r-b

'24: $2m + $58.8k r-b



* g'teed

** g'teed ($1m on roster 3rd day of '22 LY)



$2m incentives '21

$3.5m incentives '22-'24



Max value: $24m — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 26, 2021

That’s a pretty manageable cap hit for the Patriots, who have still left themselves with a little wiggle room despite going on a spending spree the last week-plus. We estimate the Patriots should have somewhere around $10 million left in cap space after the Guy deal.

The 31-year-old Guy has been with the Patriots since 2017, playing 62 games in New England. A;though the Pats are retooling up front following a lackluster 2020, keeping Guy around was pivotal for the purposes of stability. He’ll be joined now by Henry Anderson, Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Montravius Adams, Raekwon McMillan and LaRoy Reynolds.

Guy is about as reliable of a defensive lineman as you’ll find in the NFL, and signing him to that manageable of a contract is good value for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images