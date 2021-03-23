Lawrence Guy Reportedly Also Drawing Interest From Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Might the Buccaneers be looking to land two longtime New England Patriots in free agency?

Tampa Bay has shown interest in defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Tuesday morning, citing a source. The Bucs reportedly also have considered acquiring running back and Super Bowl LI hero James White.

The news on Guy arrives amid reports the 31-year-old will have a free agency visit with the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s Bedard’s report:

Lawrence Guy takes visit to Dolphins: Patriots free-agent tackle Lawrence Guy is visiting the Dolphins, according to various reports. A league source also said the Buccaneers have shown interest in Guy and also running back James White.

.@BostonSportsBSJ: Bedard: New Patriots say … everything you expected them to say, which is a good sign https://t.co/D4KRdPHgx1 pic.twitter.com/0anCqNlQo2 — BostonSportsJournal (@BostonSportsBSJ) March 23, 2021

Guy doesn’t generate many headlines, but he nevertheless has been one of New England’s top players since signing with the Patriots in 2017. Losing him would be a big deal.

That said, New England’s bolstering of its defensive line this offseason would help minimize the impact felt by Guy’s departure, should he eventually leave in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images