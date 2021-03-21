NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Out Indefinitely’ With High-Ankle Sprain

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers will be without their two superstars, including LeBron James, for quite a stretch here.

James reportedly will be “out indefinitely” after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James on Saturday left a game against the Atlanta Hawks early after rolling his ankle while fighting to maintain possession. He headed to the locker room early in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly after.

The X-ray results were negative, but it seems like the MRI revealed the sprain.

James joins Anthony Davis on the Lakers’ sideline, who has been dealing with tendinosis in his Achilles.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images