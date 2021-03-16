LeBron James Has Odd Reaction To Patriots Free Agency Spending Spree

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James had something to say about Bill Belichick and the Patriots as New England made it rain in free agency.

The Patriots on Tuesday reported landed tight end Hunter Henry, picking up where they left off after Monday’s unprecedented spending spree. And, well, James clearly was entertained by the seemingly never-ending stream of Patriots-related news.

“Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!!” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted, along with six cry-laughing emojis.

Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2021

Well said.