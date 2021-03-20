NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James may have Los Angeles Lakers fans fearing the worst.

The Lakers superstar exited Saturday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with what the team revealed was a right ankle injury. James was ruled out for the rest of the game just before halftime.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James limped off the court under his own power after taking a tumble to the ground. He returned to the game where he hit a 3-pointer and then left for the Lakers locker room.

James scored 10 points on 3-for-6 from the field with four assists in the 11 minutes he played against Atlanta. James, a NBA MVP candidate, entered Saturday averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.