Liverpool-Chelsea probably won’t have Premier League title implications but it remains a big game.

The teams will meet Thursday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 27 game. Only one point separates fifth-place Chelsea from sixth-place Liverpool in the Premier League standings, and this matchup of longtime rivals likely will factor heavily in the outcome of the race for a top-four finish.

The return of Alisson from compassionate leave following the tragic death of his father should boost Liverpool’s prospects against Chelsea. The Reds goalkeeper missed last weekend’s win over Sheffield United.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool-Chelsea in the United States:

When: Thursday, March 4, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

