NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool lost ground in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League on Thursday after it lost to Chelsea 1-0.

Mason Mount broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, applying the finishing touches to a break from the Blues when he darted inside and swept his shot into the corner.

What a brilliant strike from Mason Mount. 💥 pic.twitter.com/pgXX6i1AYN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 4, 2021

The Reds pressed in search of an equalizer throughout the second half but were unable to break down the visitors, who clinched all three points.

Click here to read more about Liverpool-Chelsea.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427802-chelsea-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>