Liverpool Vs. Fulham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Can the Reds return to winning, and scoring, ways?

by

Liverpool and Fulham both know well their respective tasks.

Liverpool will host Fulham on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 28 game. With 43 points after 27 games, the Reds are in seventh place and in need of a win to boost their prospects for a top-four finish. The Whites are in in 18th place with 23 points from 27 games, and a positive result against the Reds will fuel their ongoing charge for Premier League survival.

Liverpool extended its home losing streak in the Premier League to a club-record five games Thursday when it fell to Chelsea. The Reds haven’t scored from open play on their home turf in 2021, and their current goal-less drought at Anfield has extended past six games. That must change if the Reds are to revers their Anfield skid, and a matchup with the Whites represents a good opportunity to do so.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Fulham in the United States:

When: Sunday, March 7, at 9 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | Telemundo
Live StreamFuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427980-jurgen-klopp-programme-notes-fulham-premier-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>

