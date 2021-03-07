Liverpool and Fulham both know well their respective tasks.

Liverpool will host Fulham on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 28 game. With 43 points after 27 games, the Reds are in seventh place and in need of a win to boost their prospects for a top-four finish. The Whites are in in 18th place with 23 points from 27 games, and a positive result against the Reds will fuel their ongoing charge for Premier League survival.

Liverpool extended its home losing streak in the Premier League to a club-record five games Thursday when it fell to Chelsea. The Reds haven’t scored from open play on their home turf in 2021, and their current goal-less drought at Anfield has extended past six games. That must change if the Reds are to revers their Anfield skid, and a matchup with the Whites represents a good opportunity to do so.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Fulham in the United States:

When: Sunday, March 7, at 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/427980-jurgen-klopp-programme-notes-fulham-premier-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>