Liverpool Vs. RB Leipzig: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Liverpool secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Budapest on Wednesday evening.

The Reds took the lead in Hungary with 20 minutes remaining when Diogo Jota teed up Mohamed Salah, who finished smartly with a reverse shot to make it 3-0 on aggregate.

Sadio Mane doubled the advantage moments later when he tapped in from substitute Divock Origi’s delivery from the right.

It had been Salah and Mane who’d decided the first leg in Liverpool’s favour last month – and their strikes at Puskas Arena once more made sure of Liverpool’s berth in the last eight of the tournament.

