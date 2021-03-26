Lou Williams Traded To Hawks, Welcomed By Favorite Strip Club

NESN Logo Sign In

Who doesn’t love a good reunion story?

Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw a few players join old teammates on new franchises. More importantly, Lou Williams was reunited with the lemon pepper barbecue wings at his favorite Atlanta strip club.

And yes, once news broke that that the guard was being traded from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic City gentleman’s club gave him a warm welcome.

“It took the Underground Goat breaking NBA records and scoring 15,000 points in the league for the Hawks to realize what was good for them. Welcome home, Champ,” the establishment posted from its Twitter account.

😒 It took the Underground Goat breaking NBA records and scoring over 15,000 points in the league for the Hawks to realize what was good for them.



Welcome home, Champ. 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/zC0R7rjaMa — Magic City Kitchen (@magicitykitchen) March 25, 2021

Williams famously had to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols after he left the NBA bubble to attend a funeral, and stopped at Magic City for some food. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year caught some heat for leaving the quarantine campus to go to a strip club, but apparently his defense holds up that these wings are worth it, and many backed him up.

The rapper Drake even has a new song titled “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” referencing the chicken, and Williams has trademarked the phrase “Lemon Pepper Lou” in honor of his favorite flavor.

So with Williams returning to Atlanta, where he played two seasons almost a decade ago, Magic City has something special in the works for him.

We wonder where Williams will have his first meal upon his arrival.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images