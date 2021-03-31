Marcus Cannon Opens Up About Trade From Patriots To Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL season will mark the start of a new chapter for Marcus Cannon.

Cannon at the turn of the new league year was traded by the Patriots to the Texans. The veteran offensive tackle, who opted out of the 2020 campaigns due to COVID-19 concerns, spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career in New England, where he won three Super Bowls and earned a second-team All-Pro nod in 2016.

But the move to the Texans won’t be a completely new beginning for Cannon, a Texas native who played his college ball at TCU. The 32-year-old clearly is looking forward to playing football in the Lone Star State once again.

“It was bittersweet because I have a lot of friends there. I have a lot of memories there,” Cannon said of the trade out of Foxboro, per the Houston Chronicle. “That was the bitter part, but the sweet part is that I’m playing in Texas again. I don’t have any woes about playing here.

“There’s only positives. It’s a change from where I was, but I’m ready to attack it, and I’m ready to do the best I can for this organization.”

It remains to be seen which quarterback Cannon will be protecting in the upcoming season. For more reasons than one, Deshaun Watson being under center for the Texans come September is no sure thing.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images