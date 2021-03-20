NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics aren’t living up to expectations.

You can make any excuse you want — the team has spent more time than any other in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and haven’t had a ton of time to fall into a rhythm based on who’s been available.

Not to mention, they hardly have been able to practice, given how condensed the schedule is. That certainly contributes to why they haven’t found their offensive identity, but still.

“I understand we’ve had a lot of guys out, myself included, but we also had a lot of guys that was here, that is capable of playing and going out there and doing great things to help this team win,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Friday before facing the Sacramento Kings. “So yeah those things affect the team, but for us, we got to refocus our energy.”

That they do. The Celtics have hovered around a .500 record for weeks, and Smart admitted the team hasn’t been having fun as of late. And time is running out to turn things around.

“Our window is definitely closing,” Smart said. “But if anybody can do it, this group of guys, myself included, we can. We just got to figure it out, and I think we will. I don’t know when, but we are under a lot of fire as a team. But, you know, we’ve been dealing with it.”

