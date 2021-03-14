‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler, New England Native, Dead At Age 66

Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxer who was known as one of the best middleweight fighters in the sport’s history, has died.

Hagler, who moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s, was 66 years old. His wife, Kay G. Hagler, confirmed his death on social media Saturday.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote, per ESPN. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The ferocious left-hander, who fought from 1973 to 1987, concluded his career 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 until a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard at Caesars Palace on April 6, 1987. He had previously defended the crown 12 times.

Hagler, who was born in Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images