Tie game.

The Boston Bruins were down 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday when Matt Grzelcyk saved the day.

The defenseman slapped one past New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with four minutes left to play to knot the score at four.

Take a look:

DJFSJNOHGNSHFN MATT GRZELYCK TIES IT LATE IN THE THIRD pic.twitter.com/Bw5c39prJM — NESN (@NESN) March 31, 2021

Beautiful.

That’s Grzelcyk’s third goal of the season, by the way.

The goal forced extra time before the Bruins eventually won it in a shootout.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images