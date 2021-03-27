Matt Grzelcyk Impressively Nets Second Goal Of 2021 In Bruins-Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk got the Boston Bruins on the board Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres were the first team to light the lamp in Saturday’s clash at TD Garden, but Grzelcyk knotted the score up at one with his second goal of the 2021 NHL season.

Grzelcyk controlled the puck around the blue line and slung it at the crowded Buffalo net, finding a way to put it past Sabres netminder Linus Ullmark.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images