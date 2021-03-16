NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk netted his first goal of 2021 Monday night.

The Boston Bruins defenseman opened the scoring in Monday night’s clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a powerplay goal for the B’s.

Boston’s lead would last for 10 minutes of game time before the Penguins netted two straight goals in under two minutes to take the lead. Pittsburgh extended the lead further in the second period thanks to Evgeni Malkin’s eighth goal of the season.

