Mavericks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

The Celtics and Mavericks on Wednesday night will wrap up their regular-season series at TD Garden.

Luka Doncic broke Boston’s heart in late February when he sunk a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner. The C’s now will try to gain some revenge on Dallas as they try to get back in the win column.

Boston saw its win streak snapped Monday when it fell to the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas on that same day trounced the Thunder by 21 points in Oklahoma City.

Here is how to watch Wednesday’s Mavericks-Celtics game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

