Meyers Leonard Apologizes For Using Anti-Semitic Slur In Live Stream

Meyers Leonard has admitted to his mistake.

The Miami Heat center took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for using an anti-Semitic slur while streaming live Monday on Twitch while playing “Call of Duty.”

Leonard said he is “deeply sorry” for his choice of language and claimed he “didn’t know what the word meant” when he used it.

“(M)y ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse,” Leonard wrote, “and I was wrong. I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.

“… This is not a proper representation of who I am,” he added. “… I promise to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word.”

The NBA and the Heat are looking into the matter.

