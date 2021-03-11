Michael Chavis Embracing ‘Awkward Situation’ With Red Sox In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Chavis is well aware of his lot in life.

“I’m not even sure if I have a place on the team,” the Boston Red Sox infielder said Wednesday during a video conference. “That’s what I’m trying to earn. I’m not ashamed to say that. I’m not worried about it.”

Chavis, a first-round pick in 2014, debuted with Boston in 2019, slugging 18 home runs and compiling 58 RBIs in 382 plate appearances across 95 games. Now, after a disappointing 2020 and a few offseason upgrades by the Red Sox, the 25-year-old is fighting for a roster spot in spring training.

It’s a challenge Chavis is embracing, however strange it might be.

“It’s obviously a little bit of an awkward situation,” Chavis admitted. “I’m huge on mental skills, everybody knows that. It kind of just goes back to, I’m able to rest my cap knowing I did what I needed to do to prepare for this. I worked really hard this offseason. I truly did everything I could to prepare for this. I didn’t really do anything enjoyable. I didn’t take a vacation. I worked my ass off from the day I got home to the day that I left.”

Chavis, of course, was quick to correct himself. He got engaged this offseason, and that, he said, obviously constitutes a happy experience. (Be easy on him, Sarah.)

But aside from that joyous life event, it’s been all baseball all the time for Chavis, who hit just .212 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and a .636. OPS in 158 plate appearances across 42 games last season. He worked hard on his conditioning, among other things, and believes he’s entering 2021 with even more athleticism, a development that could manifest itself in the batter’s box, defensively and on the base paths.

“I’m not sure where I fit in,” Chavis said. “But as uncomfortable as that is, and as awkward as that is, it’s weird, I don’t feel uncomfortable in that, because like I said, I worked my butt off this offseason and I did what I needed to do to prepare for this. So if I don’t earn a spot, I did what I needed to do and I can sleep knowing that.”

Chavis could be on the outside looking in come Opening Day, as the Red Sox signed two veteran utility players over the offseason — Kike Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez — that figure to gobble up some of the playing time Chavis otherwise might have garnered at second base and first base.

Plus, Chavis has minor league options remaining, so the Red Sox easily can send him to Triple-A Worcester until they need reinforcements — a scenario that might be inevitable given the overall grind of a Major League Baseball season, the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s emphasis on versatility and the possibility that Bobby Dalbec experiences growing pains in his rookie year as Boston’s primary first baseman.

So, how does Chavis plan to eventually win a job?

“Perform,” Chavis said, after which there was a long pause. “That’s it. I’m not going to make the team by not performing or by being a nice person or smiling on Twitter. I’m going to perform, that’s it. I worked all offseason for that.”

Awkward situation? Sure. But it could be worse.

